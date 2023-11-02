Vets Town Hall at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum - Columbus, OH

Vets Town Hall

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM) in Columbus, Ohio, and Vets Town Hall founder and New York Times bestselling author, Sebastian Junger, invite community members to an inspiring Vets Town Hall event.

Veterans of any era who served in any capacity are invited to stand before their community and speak for up to ten minutes about what it was like to serve their country. This event is non-political, and all perspectives are valued. There will be no question-and-answer period or debate on American foreign policy. Attendees will simply listen and hear what it was like to serve our country.

Vets Town Hall is free, however, registration is encouraged. There is a separate email address on the registration page (scroll down) for Veterans to register to speak during Vets Town Hall.

The NVMM also will host a fireside chat at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10.