Veterans Day Dedication at the Charles M. Schulz Museum - Santa Rosa, CA
Attendees will receive a free Woodstock button! One per person, while supplies last.
When:
Fri. Nov 10, 2023, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm PT
Where:
Charles M. Schulz Museum
2301 Hardies Lane
Santa Rosa, CA
Cost:
Free
Enjoy FREE admission all day to the Schulz Museum and special activities in honor of Veterans everywhere:
- 11:00 am—Join us for a dedication ceremony in honor of the 20th Armored Division, which included Charles M. Schulz, and their WWII service, with the presentation of colors from the United States Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma Honor Guard, a performance by Maria Carillo High School Jazz Choir, and special speakers, including Jean Schulz
- 11:30 am—Look for military planes overhead flown by pilots Lynn Hunt and Will Whiteside (weather permitting)
- 11:45 am—Explore a display of military vehicles and Nation’s Finest Mobile Services Unit (Outside, on view through 4:00 pm)
- 11:45 am and 2:30 pm—Watch oral histories presented by the Pacific Coast Air Museum (Museum Theater)
- 12:30 pm—Join Museum Board President Jean Schulz and Museum Director Gina Huntsinger for a live presentation about how Charles Schulz’s military service impacted his life and art (Museum Theater)
- 1:30 pm—Join Nation’s Finest, a national organization founded in Santa Rosa, for an award ceremony recognizing leaders within the community who are making a difference for Veterans and their families (Museum Theater)
- 3:00 pm—Watch Charles Schulz…to Remember (30-minute run time, Museum Theater)
- 3:30 pm—Watch Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (80-minute run time, Museum Theater)