FREE Veterans Day Concert - Greenville, SC

This 8th annual celebration event at Fluor Field includes live music from the Christian Stolz and the Broken Arrows, featuring Clay Page and Ryan Spencer, a vintage warbirds flyover, Special Forces Jump Team, Fireworks and more!

The Upstate Veterans Alliance, comprised of members from Prisma Health, GE Vernova, Michelin, and the Greenville Drive, is excited to once again host this year's SC Veterans Upstate Salute! You're invited to join us in this free celebration on Sunday, November 12th at Fluor Field, as we honor, recognize, and celebrate our local Veterans with a night full of entertainment.

The Fluor Field gates will open at 3:00 PM. The concert will begin at 5:00 PM. Food and drink are available for purchase throughout the event at the Fluor Field concession stands. For guests wanting to get closer to the band, the field will be open during the concert portion of the program. Blankets are welcome, however, no chairs, food or drinks allowed. Admission is complimentary however tickets must be claimed.

Highlights of the evening include:

Military Recognitions and Ceremonies

Special Forces Jump Team

Drill Team Exhibitions

Veteran-Focused Concourse Tables

Vintage Warbirds Flyover

Rifle Salute

Enlistment Ceremonies

Spectacular Fireworks Show

https://upstatesalute.com/

Follow us on Facebook at @upstatesalute for full agenda as details are finalized.

https://www.facebook.com/upstatesalute/