Veterans Day Celebration - New Smyrna Beach, FL

Veterans Day 2023

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Riverside Park

105 S. Riverside Dr.

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Cost:

Free

Veterans Day Celebration

Join us for a Veterans Day Celebration featuring The Resilient—an American rock band primarily composed of severely wounded U.S. combat Veterans—as well as food trucks, classic cars, children’s activities, vendor booths, and more.

Elected officials scheduled to speak include U.S. Representative Cory Mills, State Senator Tom Wright, and State Representative Chase Tramont.

