248th Marine Corps Birthday Informal Celebration - Charlotte, NC

Marines and supporters, join us in celebrating our beloved Marine Corps on Friday, November 10, 2023, with two fantastic opportunities to participate and enjoy complimentary burgers!

Lunchtime Ceremony: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM, with the ceremony commencing at 11:45 AM

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM, with the ceremony commencing at 11:45 AM Evening Ceremony: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, with the ceremony starting at 8:15 PM

The afternoon event will be hosted by LtCol Jeremy Davis, USMCR, and the evening event by LtCol Sam Johnson, USMCR. Join us as we identify the oldest and youngest Marines, read LtGen LeJeune's message, cut the birthday cake, and proudly sing the Marine Corps Hymn.

Additional Information: Brewers is generously providing free burgers throughout the day, and for every beer you purchase, they will make a donation to VBH.

Point of Contact