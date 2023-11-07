Freedom Park Park Volunteer project (CLT) - Charlotte, NC
Veterans supporting Veterans in this park beautification project
When:
Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
Freedom Park
1908 East Blvd
Charlotte, NC
Cost:
Free
Join employee resources groups and Veterans from across the community as we support Mecklenburg County Park & Rec at this park clean-up. Events typically include light trash collection, removing downed limbs/branches around the park, moving mulch, and the occasional small painting project.
- Who: Awesome community volunteers, Veterans, families, and friends are welcome. Children with parents/guardians are also welcome.
- Where: Freedom Park near the volleyball courts, 1908 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
- Meet in the parking lot, sign-in, intros, review safety guidelines, instructions for park beautification.
- Attire: Be comfortable, wear close toed shoes. Some of our work will be in the bushes, etc so Meck Co recommends pants and shoes that can get dirty.
- Considerations: Sunblock and hats should be worn as about half of our work will be without shade. Mecklenburg County will provide plenty of tools and gloves but bring your own if you’d like.
- On scene leads: Aaron Harper (919-272-4461)