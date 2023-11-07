Straight Talk: Protecting Veterans from Scams and Fraud - Online

Please join the Bob Woodruff Foundation for an upcoming webinar titled Straight Talk: Protecting Veterans from Scams and Fraud on December 5th at 1:00 PM ET in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Join us as leaders from the VA discuss a new initiative, VSAFE (Veteran Scam and Fraud Evasion) and learn more about recognizing and preventing Veterans from becoming victims of scams and fraud.

VSAFE cultivates ongoing partnerships within VA and with outside stakeholders and federal enforcement agencies to spearhead the VA response to potentially illegal actions against Veterans, their families, survivors, and caregivers. The resources also provide quick and easy information about recognizing scams and fraud attempts. VSAFE offers further help when fraud has been experienced and/or needs to be reported.

For questions, please reach out to Bob Woodruff Foundation Program Officer, Hunter Russ, at hunter.russ@bobwoodrufffoundation.org.