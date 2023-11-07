What Bereaved Kids Want You to Know: Adults Reflect Back on Their Childhood Bereavement - Online

Live Webinar

What is grief like for bereaved children and teenagers?

How does grief manifest in their lives, their outlook, and the choices they make?

What do bereaved children and teenagers want the adults in their lives to know?

Who better to provide insight into these questions than adults who were bereaved as children or teenagers?

This panel discussion will provide insight into these questions and more. We will discuss what grief was like during childhood and adolescence and insights into things bereaved kids want adults to know.

This webinar is presented by the TAPS Institute for Hope and Healing®.

What Bereaved Kids Want You to Know: Adults Reflect Back on Their Childhood Bereavement Webinar | TAPS Institute