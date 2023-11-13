National Apprenticeship Week: Expand Your Connections to Veteran Talent Webinar

Attend this webinar 'Expand Your Connections to Veteran Talent’ on Friday, Nov 17 at 2pm ET to learn how apprenticeship, DOL VETS, American Job Centers, DoD SkillBridge and VET TEC can help employers hire Veterans and separating service members.

National Apprenticeship Week is here!

November 13th-19th is National Apprenticeship Week and VETS is excited to join the nationwide celebration! This week unites employers, industry associations, labor unions, community-based organizations, educational institutions, and government officials to highlight the remarkable achievements and benefits of Apprenticeships.

This year's theme is "Registered Apprenticeship: Superhighway to Good Jobs." It highlights their vital role in economic recovery, equity, and creating pathways to quality jobs.

On November 17, DOL is highlighting Registered Apprenticeships for Veterans.