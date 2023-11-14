Skip to Content
Heroes MAKE America for Prospective Participants: Online

An overview for transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, Guard members and reservists to learn how to participate.

When:

Mon. Nov 27, 2023, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

Event will provide

  • An overview of the Heroes MAKE America initiative
  • Insight into diverse career opportunities in manufacturing
  • Understanding of the in-person and remote training/certification pathways available
  • Information to engage directly with industry leaders through our Heroes Connect virtual events
  • Details on how to participate in our training
