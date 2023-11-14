Heroes MAKE America for Prospective Participants: Online
An overview for transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, Guard members and reservists to learn how to participate.
When:
Mon. Nov 27, 2023, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Event will provide
- An overview of the Heroes MAKE America initiative
- Insight into diverse career opportunities in manufacturing
- Understanding of the in-person and remote training/certification pathways available
- Information to engage directly with industry leaders through our Heroes Connect virtual events
- Details on how to participate in our training