Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil- Tomah WI
When:
Mon. Nov 20, 2023, 12:00 pm – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Chapel
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI
Cost:
Free
VA recognizes November as Transgender and Gender Diverse Awareness Month. This week is Transgender Awareness week. Veterans and staff of all gender identities are welcome at VA. VA provides many gender-affirming services and your LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator can help navigate them. All are welcome to join us at Tomah VA in the Chapel at noon for a vigil to honor and remember those lost in acts of violence and discrimination.See more events