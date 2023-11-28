Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) - Delaware and Southern New Jersey

Delaware and Southern New Jersey Veterans: Join Us Virtually for a VEAC on December 12-14 from 10am-3pm ET

Delaware and Southern New Jersey Veterans! VA, the Delaware Office of Veterans Services, the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and community partners will host a virtual event for Veterans, caregivers, Service members, survivors, and family members living in Delaware and the New Jersey counties of Salem, Cape May, Cumberland, and Atlantic on Tuesday, December 12th through Thursday, December 14th from 10 a.m.– 3 p.m. ET.

Are you looking to get a status on your claim? Sign up for VA health care? Whatever it is, VA and community partners are here to help. Simply schedule an appointment to speak directly with VA and get dedicated one-on-one service. At the time of your appointment, a Veterans Service Representative will call you—via telephone—to kick off your appointment.

Get assistance with: claims and appeals filing and status updates; VA health care enrollment and benefits; new PACT Act eligibility for Agent Orange, burn pits, and other toxic exposures; Delaware and New Jersey state and community resources and benefits; family member, caregiver, and survivor benefits and services; memorial affairs; crisis resources; housing solutions, transition services and resources; and more.

Registration runs through Sunday, December 10th with limited appointments available.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Website: www.va.gov/VEAC

URL: https://book.appointment-plus.com/ch422seq/#/

