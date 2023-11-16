Skip to Content
Mental Health First Aid Training - Addison, TX

Cohen Clinic

A Free, Cohen Clinic Workshop

When:

Thu. Dec 7, 2023, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare

16160 Midway Rd #218

Addison, TX

Cost:

Free

Want to make a difference? Take Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Training. 

This eight hour course teaches participants how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health challenges and substance use disorders. 

Outreach Director: Tanya.Mac@metrocareservices.org

