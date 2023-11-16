Mental Health First Aid Training - Addison, TX
A Free, Cohen Clinic Workshop
When:
Thu. Dec 7, 2023, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare
16160 Midway Rd #218
Addison, TX
Cost:
Free
Want to make a difference? Take Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Training.
This eight hour course teaches participants how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health challenges and substance use disorders.
