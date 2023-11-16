Holiday Crafting Event for Military Families - Addison, TX

Holiday Crafting Event for Military Families

Join us for a festive and creative day at the Holiday Crafting Event for Military Families! Get ready to unleash your inner artist and have a jolly good time with fellow military families.

Let's come together to celebrate the holiday season and create beautiful crafts that will bring joy to your home. Whether you're a beginner or a crafting pro, there will be something for everyone. Don't miss out on this opportunity to make lasting memories and connect with other military families. Mark your calendars and get ready to spread some holiday cheer!