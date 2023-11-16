Veterans Town Hall - Johnson City, TN
East Tennessee Veterans: curious about how you can access the benefits you’ve earned?
When:
Tue. Dec 5, 2023, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
East Tennessee State University
ETSU Martin Center for the Arts
Johnson City, TN
Cost:
Free
Join the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services for a Town Hall on December 5th from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. Federal and community partners will help with claims and appeals filing, VA health care enrollment, PACT Act eligibility, Survivor benefits, and more.
Learn more at tn.gov/veteran.