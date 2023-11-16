Women Veteran Meetup: Cookie Decorating - Addison, TX,

Women Veteran Meetup: Cookie Decorating

Join us for a fun-filled evening of cookie decorating. This in-person event is exclusively for women Veterans who want to connect, share stories, and unleash their creativity.

Get ready to show off your artistic skills as we provide a variety of cookies, icing, and sprinkles for you to decorate to your heart's content. Whether you're a novice or a pro, this event is a great opportunity to meet fellow women Veterans and enjoy some delicious treats.

Don't miss out on this chance to relax, have fun, and bond with other amazing women who have served our country. Come join us for a delightful afternoon of cookie decorating!

RSVP to Dann.Jones@Metrocareservices.org