VA New York Harbor Job Fair - New York, NY

We're hiring! Jumpstart your career at VA New York Harbor. We are currently recruiting for open positions in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens!

When:

Thu. Nov 30, 2023, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus

1st Floor Atrium

423 East 23rd Street

New York, NY

Cost:

Free

  • Medical Supply Technicians
  • Police Officers
  • Building Trades: Carpenters, Electricians & Plumbers
  • Housekeeping Aides
  • Food Service Workers
  • Medical Support Assistants

And many more!

 

**Please send your resume along with two references to VANewYorkHarborJobFair@va.gov*

