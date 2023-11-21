How to Prepare for SBA Veteran Certification / Recertification (VetCert) - Online
Don't miss this exciting opportunity to learn all about SBA's Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program.
When:
Thu. Nov 30, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
- November 30, 2023: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/daacde0f-5179-4b59-b13a-71cabd8270d5@3c89fd8a-7f68-4667-aa15-41ebf2208961
- December 14, 2023: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/2cded6f3-0165-48e6-988a-e96fa1f9de36@3c89fd8a-7f68-4667-aa15-41ebf2208961
- December 28, 2023: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/e4908561-9476-4203-8093-62a0fbd48fc1@3c89fd8a-7f68-4667-aa15-41ebf2208961
This recurring event is designed to expose VOSBs to the SBA Certification Program
During this webinar, our expert speakers will guide you through the process of obtaining your VetCert certification or recertification. You'll gain valuable insights into the application process, eligibility criteria, and the benefits of being a certified Veteran-Owned Small Business.
Join us twice a month for regular session. Whether you're just starting out or looking to take your business to the next level, this event is a must-attend for veterans in the business world.
Register now to secure your spot!
Title: Preparing for SBA's Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert)
Agenda:
- Introductions
- VetCert Program Overview
- Policy Highlights – Key Changes
- How Does a Business Prepare for VetCert?
- VetCert Pitfalls
- VetCert Process Flow
- VetCert Application Process
- Demo of VetCert Registration
- Demo of VetCert Portal
- Demo of Applying Application
- For More Information
- Q&A Session
Don't miss this exciting opportunity to learn all about SBA's Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program. SBA's VetCert program allows Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs) the opportunity to compete for federal sole-source and set-aside contracts across the federal government. Certified Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (VOSBs) may also compete for sole-source and set- aside contracts from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
Thu. Nov 30, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 14, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 28, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar