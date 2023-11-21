Advanced Prostate Cancer Series: Metastatic Castration-Resistant Disease - Online

PCF Webinar Series

At some point, men who have taken hormone therapy, or are currently on hormone therapy, may see their PSA levels rise, and sites of metastatic cancer are seen on imaging scans. This is called metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, meaning that the cancer is growing despite low testosterone.

Fortunately, there are many options for patients even after hormone therapy no longer controls the cancer. In this second webinar in our series on advanced and metastatic prostate cancer, we will discuss “castration-resistant” disease.

PCF Chief Medical Officer Dr. William K. Oh speaks with two highly experienced clinicians. Learn how metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer develops, tests that can help you and your doctor understand your treatment options, the importance of clinical trials, and questions to ask your doctor.

Mary-Ellen Taplin, MD is a medical oncologist at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Rana McKay, MD is a medical oncologist and Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego.

