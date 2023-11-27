Skip to Content

Maximize Innovation with the Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer Fund

When:

Thu. Jan 18, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR), also known as America's Seed Fund, awards non-dilutive funding to develop your technology and chart a path toward commercialization. The HSC Next SBIR Phase 0 Program assists small businesses in applying for SBIR/STTR awards and is completely free to participants.


Join us for our monthly Third Thursday Think Tank *and learn about maximizing innovation and unlocking SBIR and STTR funding available for small businesses.
 

See more events

Last updated: