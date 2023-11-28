Resiliency Workshop for Children in Caregiving Homes: Communication Skills - Online

This workshop aims to build resilience, coping skills, and help with stress management related to being a child in a caregiving home.

This workshop is designed for children age 8-12.

Resiliency workshops use small-group discussions and interactive activities to help participants connect with group members and better understand how they can reconnect with themselves and their families, peers and communities. This workshop is separate from the children's workshop on coping skills and has a specific emphasis on communication. All participants have a military connection as a child living in a home with a Service Member, Veteran or loved one that needs a caregiver. Workshops are conducted by licensed Red Cross mental health volunteers.

You can learn more here: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2022/resiliency-workshops-give-military-kids-tools-for-success.html