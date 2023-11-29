American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) Online Caregiver Chat

We invite caregivers from all eras, all relationships, and across all locations, to connect with their peers for support in a text-only chat.

Join the American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) for a caregiver chat.

Our caregiver chats are live interactions in a text only format -- all interactions are done simply by texting and/or typing your responses.

Our chats are conducted in a safe environment using Slack.

Caregivers can access the chat by using red-cross-mvcn-caregiver-channel on MVCN.slack.com from a PC or the Slack mobile app.

How to join Caregiver Chats on Slack:

Register for the chat on Eventbrite Download the Slack app on a computer or mobile device https://slack.com/ Watch for an email invitation to join MVCN's Slack channel on the day of the chat Follow the instructions in the email to join Slack (**You may need to check your spam or junk folder for the Slack invitation**) Login to Slack and select red-cross-mvcn-caregiver-channel on the top left side of the screen. MVCN staff will add you to this channel. If you do not have the channel available when the chat begins, please email programs.mvcn@redcross.org)

If you have participated in chats previously, you will have continued access to the red-cross-mvcn-caregiver-channel.

**Please note - registration ends 2 hours prior to the chat to allow MVCN time to add members to our channel. Join the Military and Veteran Caregiver Network and access the Hero Care Resource Directory and Caregiver Calendar on our website: https://www.redcross.org/caregivers

Visit the custom, secure, caregiver-only Online Community available 24/7 for support: https://arcsaf.my.site.com/MVCN/s/login/

For more information contact: Melissa.Johnson3@redcross.org

