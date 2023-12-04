Veterans 2-Day Songwriting Workshop - Chattanooga, TN

Veterans 2-Day Songwriting Workshop

In partnership with TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) and the Chattanooga Vet Center (Vet Centers), the event will be held at The Chattanoogan Hotel (Dec. 15th -16th).

Schedule:

First Day (Evening) - “Meet & Greet” / Fri, Dec 15 at 5pmET

Second Day (Morning) - Writing Workshops / Sat, Dec 16 from 9am to 1pmET

Second Day (Evening) - FREE Live Concert / Sat, Dec 16 at 5pmET

Featuring Steve Dean, Bill Whyte, Bobby Tomberlin, Irene Kelley, Don Goodman, and Minnie Murphy - PLUS special guests. Freedom Sings USA is honored and thankful for our sponsors and partners who have made this event possible. Their ongoing support of Veteran rights, health and wellness is an inspiration for all of us.



Freedom Sings USA is a VA-certified nonprofit providing music arts therapy for Veterans since 2014. For information on our classes, workshops and support team programs, please email us at info@freedomsingsUSA.org.



