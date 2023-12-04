Valuable SBA Resources for Veteran Ventures: Access to Capital & Federal Procurement - Online
When:
Thu. Dec 14, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join the SBA Baltimore, Washington Metropolitan Area, and Delaware District Offices as we discuss SBA programs and services for Veteran entrepreneurs. This webinar will cover the SBA Resource Partner Network, access to capital, and federal procurement, including:
- no cost resources that can assist a Veteran-Owned Small Business
- SCORE
- Small Business Development Center
- Women's Business Center
- Veterans Business Outreach Center
- financial readiness
- creating a relationship with bankers
- becoming financially literate
- building credit
- financial management
- managing cash flow
- the SBA Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert)
- basic requirements for federal procurement
- market research
- networking as a federal contractor