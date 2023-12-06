Skip to Content

Veterans Claim Clinic - Largo, MD

NABVETS Claims Clinic

When:

Fri. Dec 15, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Dr. Charlene M Dukes Student Center (Existing Largo Student Center)

Prince Georges Community College

301 Largo Road

Largo, MD

Cost:

Free

Here to serve ALL Veterans. Please bring copies of all VA Paperwork, and DD Form 214.

  • Each VSO will conduct intake determining claim viability.
  • Veterans will register when they arrive (name, cell number, address).
  • Participants, optional to wear masks.
  • Each interview table will have liquid Sanitize bottle and wipes. All interviews will be private

For more details:

Last updated: