Veterans Claim Clinic - Largo, MD
NABVETS Claims Clinic
When:
Fri. Dec 15, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Dr. Charlene M Dukes Student Center (Existing Largo Student Center)
Prince Georges Community College
301 Largo Road
Largo, MD
Cost:
Free
Here to serve ALL Veterans. Please bring copies of all VA Paperwork, and DD Form 214.
- Each VSO will conduct intake determining claim viability.
- Veterans will register when they arrive (name, cell number, address).
- Participants, optional to wear masks.
- Each interview table will have liquid Sanitize bottle and wipes. All interviews will be private
For more details:
- Call: (202) 528-6249
- Email: administration@nabvetsmd.org