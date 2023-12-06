Guiding Treatment Choices in Localized Prostate Cancer - Online

PCF Webinar Series

If you have been diagnosed with localized prostate cancer, you have many treatment options.

How do you and your doctor make the best choice for your type of prostate cancer? The good news is that today, newer forms of testing of your tumor’s genetic material (“biomarkers”) can be used to learn as much as possible about each patient’s cancer. The results of tumor biomarker testing can help doctors and patients to understand more about the aggressiveness of the cancer and guide treatment choice.

Guest host Zachary Klaassen, MD, MSc (Georgia Cancer Center) speaks with a urologist and a radiation oncologist who have extensive experience in using this type of testing in localized prostate cancer, and who are committed to help patients and families understand what it means for their care. Learn how the testing works, how it may apply to you, how the results can be used to guide you and your physician in making treatment decisions, and what questions to ask your doctor.

About our speakers:

Aditya Bagrodia, MD, FACS is a urologic oncologist and Associate Professor of Urology at the University of California, San Diego

Tyler Seibert, MD, PhD, is a radiation oncologist at UCSD. Dr. Seibert has received a PCF Young Investigator Award.

PCF thanks Veracyte for their generous support of this program. Please send questions in advance to webinar@pcf.org. The webinar will be recorded for later viewing. Register to get the link emailed to you.