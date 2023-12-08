Southside Hampton Roads DoD SkillBridge EXPO - Virginia Beach, VA
When:
Fri. Dec 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Little Creek-Fort Story Base Library
1481 D ST
Bldg 3016
Virginia Beach, VA
Cost:
Free
Service members transitioning from the military:
Excited about your future?
Trying to figure out how to make your transition from the military as seamless as possible while gaining civilian experience and certifications?
Come and connect with the top approved programs in the region and learn how they can boost your appeal to potential employers.
Organized by: The Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRVECs)
