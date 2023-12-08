A Celebration of Character & Courage: Vietnam War 50th

Join the Air & Space Forces Association and 40 supporting organizations at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 4 p.m. ET for a special commemoration of the service, courage, and legacy of Vietnam War Veterans and Gold Star Families, and a renewal of American commitment to account for those heroes who remain missing 50 years after the war’s end.

All are welcome to attend. If you are unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed here.

Featuring:

Gen. Dennis J. Reimer, USA (Ret.), U.S. Army Chief of Staff (1995-1999)

Colleen C. Shine, advocate for national POW/MIA accountability and daughter of Lt. Col. Anthony C. Shine, USAF (MIA from 1972-1996)

And more

For information on parking, attendance, travel, and more, please visit our event FAQ.