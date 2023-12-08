Skip to Content

Vietnam War 50th Legacy Reception

When:

Sat. Jan 13, 2024, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm ET

Where:

Washington Hilton (Columbia Ballroom)

1919 Connecticut Ave, NW

Washington, DC

Cost:

Free

An Evening of Community, Friends, Family, Food & Resources Honoring Vietnam Veterans and their Families.

  • Food Stations and Buffet 
  • USO Historical Tribute 
  • Map your Service 
  • Sign a POW/MIA Flag 
  • Meet the Authors 
  • PACT Act Information 
  • VA Welcome Home! photo exhibit 
  • Gold Star Family Memorial Monument 
  • Share your Story with Wreaths Across America Radio 
