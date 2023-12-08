Vietnam War 50th Legacy Reception
When:
Sat. Jan 13, 2024, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
Washington Hilton (Columbia Ballroom)
1919 Connecticut Ave, NW
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
An Evening of Community, Friends, Family, Food & Resources Honoring Vietnam Veterans and their Families.
- Food Stations and Buffet
- USO Historical Tribute
- Map your Service
- Sign a POW/MIA Flag
- Meet the Authors
- PACT Act Information
- VA Welcome Home! photo exhibit
- Gold Star Family Memorial Monument
- Share your Story with Wreaths Across America Radio