Panthers In The Park: Charlotte, NC

For the past few years, we have been organizing volunteers to host Play 60 on the South Village Lawn. This greenspace is located on Mint Street, closest to Morehead Street, and serves as a game day kids' activity that is free and open to the public. It comprises several inflatables for kids to run, jump and bounce on.

You can become an ambassador of joy by joining us to assist one of our partners and the community while ensuring that the kids remain safe and take turns. Please note that this event stands canceled in case of rain.

Date/ Time/ Game:

12/17/2023 1:00 P.M. : Panthers vs. Falcons

12/24/2023 1:00 P.M - Panthers vs. Packers

View other times for this event