Panthers In The Park: Charlotte, NC
Play 60 Combine
When:
Sun. Dec 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Repeats
Where:
Panthers Stadium - South Lawn
800 S Mint Street
Charlotte, NC
Cost:
Free
For the past few years, we have been organizing volunteers to host Play 60 on the South Village Lawn. This greenspace is located on Mint Street, closest to Morehead Street, and serves as a game day kids' activity that is free and open to the public. It comprises several inflatables for kids to run, jump and bounce on.
You can become an ambassador of joy by joining us to assist one of our partners and the community while ensuring that the kids remain safe and take turns. Please note that this event stands canceled in case of rain.
Date/ Time/ Game:
- 12/17/2023 1:00 P.M. : Panthers vs. Falcons
- 12/24/2023 1:00 P.M - Panthers vs. Packers
