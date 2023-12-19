Welcome to the Corporate Gray Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair!

This Corporate Gray Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair provides military-experienced job seekers with the opportunity to interview employers nationwide via text chats and video. This event is especially for transitioning Service Members, Veterans, and military spouses. Most participating employers require U.S. citizenship and cleared (or clearable) candidates for many positions. Job seekers are required to register on Premier Virtual (virtual platform being used) and upload their resume to participate in the event. Registered candidates will receive Virtual Job Fair training information and the Job Fair Employer Directory prior to the Virtual Job Fair.