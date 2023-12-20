Virtual Homeless Veteran Outreach Symposium: Understanding the Unique Needs of Homeless Veterans

This symposium will educate, inform, and empower Veterans, service members, family members, caregivers, survivors, and advocates about valuable VA resources for homeless Veterans. The symposium will provide information on VA benefits, homeless services, Vet Centers and the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. Additionally, guest speakers will share tips on engaging homeless Veterans and homeless Veteran initiatives from VA’s Housing and Urban Development - Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program. Feel free to join and to share the invite information with any interested party.

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Time: 1:00-3:00pm (ET)

Link to Join: https://bit.ly/49LHAeE

Phone: 1-833-558-0712 Toll-free Number, Access Code: 2761-471-3994

Audience: Veterans Nationwide, Service members, Family Members, Caregivers, Survivors, VA Staff, Veteran Advocates, National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO), National Association State Department of Veterans Affairs (NASDVA) and Veteran Service Organizations (VSO).

Please send any questions to the OTED National Outreach Mailbox.