First Steps to Financial Freedom: Session 1 - Online

Wellness Wednesday Financial Education Seminars

When:

Wed. Jan 17, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

First Steps to Financial Freedom
 

This session will cover the basics of budgeting, banking and credit, emergency savings, investing, and planning for retirement.
 

New classes are offered live every third Wednesday of the month. This class will be offered twice:

  • 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET
  • 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. PT
     

During this class you will learn about:

  • Strategies to create your financial plan
  • Understanding credit and minimizing debt
  • Saving to build wealth and more!
