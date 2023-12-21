First Steps to Financial Freedom: Session 1 - Online
Wellness Wednesday Financial Education Seminars
When:
Wed. Jan 17, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
First Steps to Financial Freedom
This session will cover the basics of budgeting, banking and credit, emergency savings, investing, and planning for retirement.
New classes are offered live every third Wednesday of the month. This class will be offered twice:
- 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET
- 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. PT
During this class you will learn about:
- Strategies to create your financial plan
- Understanding credit and minimizing debt
- Saving to build wealth and more!