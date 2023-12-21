First Steps to Financial Freedom: Session 2- Online

Wellness Wednesday Financial Education Seminars

First Steps to Financial Freedom



This session will cover the basics of budgeting, banking and credit, emergency savings, investing, and planning for retirement.



New classes are offered live every third Wednesday of the month. This class will be offered twice:

12 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET

9 a.m. and 12 p.m. PT



During this class you will learn about: