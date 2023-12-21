VFW’s Combat Tested Gaming League - Online

The inaugural season of the VFW’s Combat Tested Gaming league — exclusively for Veterans and Service Members — is underway! Get in on the action!

Register Register to play at vfw.org/gaming or join us on the CTG Discord Server at https://discord.gg/bUUm4vDP8u.







The VFW, America’s largest organization of combat Veterans has teamed up with KC Crew to offer our nation’s Veterans a seamless and innovative way to connect – Combat Tested Gaming leagues!

Gaming and the connectivity it brings has proven to enhance veterans’ mental well-being through social engagement and skill development in a supportive and inclusive environment. Through these leagues, we’re calling on all Service Members and Veterans to join in on the gaming action, build camaraderie and have fun doing it.

Season 2 Games:

Call of Duty: Warzone

Team registration ends January 19th, 2024

League is played on Tuesdays at 7pm CDT

Starts: Tuesday, January 30th, 2024

Tournament: March 12th, 2024

No games: February 20th

Rocket League

Team registration ends January 19th, 2024

League is played on Wednesdays at 7pm CDT

Starts: January 31st, 2024

Tournament: March 20th, 2024

No games: February 14th & February 21st

How it Works: VFW Gaming Leagues - KC Crew Sports and Events

Get Signed Up!

