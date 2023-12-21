VFW’s Combat Tested Gaming League - Online
The inaugural season of the VFW’s Combat Tested Gaming league — exclusively for Veterans and Service Members — is underway! Get in on the action!
When:
Tue. Jan 30, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
Register to play at vfw.org/gaming or join us on the CTG Discord Server at https://discord.gg/bUUm4vDP8u.
The VFW, America’s largest organization of combat Veterans has teamed up with KC Crew to offer our nation’s Veterans a seamless and innovative way to connect – Combat Tested Gaming leagues!
Gaming and the connectivity it brings has proven to enhance veterans’ mental well-being through social engagement and skill development in a supportive and inclusive environment. Through these leagues, we’re calling on all Service Members and Veterans to join in on the gaming action, build camaraderie and have fun doing it.
Season 2 Games:
Call of Duty: Warzone
- Team registration ends January 19th, 2024
- League is played on Tuesdays at 7pm CDT
- Starts: Tuesday, January 30th, 2024
- Tournament: March 12th, 2024
- No games: February 20th
Rocket League
- Team registration ends January 19th, 2024
- League is played on Wednesdays at 7pm CDT
- Starts: January 31st, 2024
- Tournament: March 20th, 2024
- No games: February 14th & February 21st
How it Works: VFW Gaming Leagues - KC Crew Sports and Events
Get Signed Up!
Tue. Jan 30, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jan 31, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Feb 6, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Feb 7, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Feb 13, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Feb 14, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Feb 20, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Feb 21, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Feb 27, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Feb 28, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Mar 5, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Mar 6, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Mar 12, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Mar 13, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Mar 19, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar