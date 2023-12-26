VA Caregiver Support Program Overview - Online

Learn about the VA's two caregiver support programs and how they can assist you.

This presentation will cover two programs: Program of General Caregiver Support Services and Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, along with supports, resources, and more. The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) offers clinical services to caregivers of eligible and covered Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system. The program’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services.

Elsie Moore, a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, has been with the federal government for over 29 years, of which the last five years have been with the National Caregiver Support Program (CSP) Office. Her primary duties are to support CSP in the development of educational trainings and tools, staff orientation and competency, and coordinate and facilitate national training initiatives and conferences. In addition, she works with internal and external strategic partners around resources for caregivers, as well as to provide education and communication regarding those resources. Ms. Moore graduated with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from the University of Alabama.