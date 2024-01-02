The Benefits of the Human-Animal Bond and Partnering with Therapy Animals - Online

Join this virtual conference to learn about the benefits of the human-animal bond and how to incorporate it into your life.

This live, virtual conference will provide information about the benefits of the human-animal bond in a way that empowers participants with pathways for accessing human-animal interaction.

An overview of empirically validated physical and mental health benefits will be presented followed by information about the various kinds of working animals (service, emotional support, and therapy animals). Limited options are available to those clinicians and facility staff interested in implementing human-animal interaction into their work. The desired state of the program is to increase the number of VA medical professionals and facility staff that have access to establishing this type of programming to benefit the Veterans, families, caretakers, and survivors they serve.

This interprofessional healthcare teams' training aligns with the VA priority to support Veterans’ whole health and their families, caregivers, and survivors by providing the choice of care that empowers and equips Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being and live life to the fullest and fully considers what the Veteran needs and wants which can profoundly impact Veterans’ health and well-being. Participants will learn how they can get involved in the field of animal-assisted interventions, either by recruiting therapy animal volunteers for their facilities or by partnering with an animal of their own.