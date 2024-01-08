Skip to Content

How to Work a Virtual Job Fair - Online

Corporate Gray will be offering a free 30-minute “How to Work a Virtual Job Fair” webinar prior to each monthly Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair. The first of these will be held on Saturday, January 13, from 11:30 AM to 12:00 Noon (ET).

When:

Sat. Jan 13, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

  • Meeting number (access code): 2632 229 6465
  • Password:
    •  3Sr6mM2gVmp 
    • 37766624 from phones

Link to Join Meeting

 (click a few minutes before the webinar starts):

 

If not using your computer’s audio, you can join audio by phone: (408) 418-9388, access code: 2632 229 6465

