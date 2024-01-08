Hire Vets Now 2024 – Fort Eustis, VA

The HIRE VETS NOW program is designed to provide a platform for Veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and businesses to come together and engage in camaraderie, professional development, and career networking.

The program organizes monthly networking events, which are held on military installations, to expand the opportunities for transitioning service members, Veterans, and military spouses to access career openings with military-friendly employers.

Additionally, many employers offer exciting SkillBridge opportunities for transitioning service members before they separate from the military. The Virginia Chamber Foundation, Virginia Department of Veterans Services, and Transition Assistance Offices on Virginia military installations host these programs.

*** Complimentary lunch provided.