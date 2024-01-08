Black History Month Virtual Outreach Symposium

Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) will host a VBA/OTED - Virtual Minority Veteran Outreach Symposium: Celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, February 8, 2024. In recognition of Black History Month, this symposium will celebrate African American service in military, as well as Veteran contributions to our Nation. Attendees will be educated and empowered about the benefits and services available to them during the presentation. The symposium will also provide information on current and future VA benefits, to include filing a VA disability claim online, the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act and Improving Veterans Quality of Life through Vet Center services program overview. In addition, there will be a presentation on how to Access VA Healthcare and keynote address from the VA’s Center for Minority Veterans (CMV).