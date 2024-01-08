DoD Skillbridge EXPO (Peninsula): Joint Base Langley - Hampton, VA

Are you looking to start your career and build a professional network?

One of the most frequently asked questions from transitioning military professionals and spouses is, "With so many Skillbridge Programs listed on the website, where should I even begin?"

If you're ready to take control of your career, connect directly with vetted Skillbridge programs from various industries, and start building a powerful professional network, then you're in luck! Our upcoming event has something for everyone, whether you're searching for a job, expanding your network, or just wanting to socialize with like-minded individuals.

Join the DoD Skillbridge EXPOs, where you can connect with vetted Skillbridge programs from various industries. Our team simplifies the process by providing an environment where our military community can talk to actual people instead of clicking on a website.