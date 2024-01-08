Executive Military Transition Seminar (Southside) - Virginia Beach, VA

Conquer Your Toughest Deployment Yet: The Military-to-Civilian Transition

Transitioning to the civilian job market requires a refined approach that sets you apart from competitors.

The Military Executive Transition Seminar by the Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center provides practical, relevant content to achieve success in a civilian career. You'll learn to craft a personal brand, communicate your value, maximize your online presence, and gain valuable insights from peers.

This free seminar helps you transition smoothly to a fulfilling civilian career, stand out from the competition, and build a robust professional network. Don't wait. Register today and take control of your future!