Executive Military Transition Seminar (Southside) - Virginia Beach, VA
Senior Level Military Professionals need more than just basic transition courses. They need real-world HR & talent acquisition expertise.
When:
Tue. Jan 30, 2024, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
The HIVE by City of Virginia Beach
140 Independence Boulevard
Virginia Beach, VA
Cost:
Free
Conquer Your Toughest Deployment Yet: The Military-to-Civilian Transition
Transitioning to the civilian job market requires a refined approach that sets you apart from competitors.
The Military Executive Transition Seminar by the Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center provides practical, relevant content to achieve success in a civilian career. You'll learn to craft a personal brand, communicate your value, maximize your online presence, and gain valuable insights from peers.
This free seminar helps you transition smoothly to a fulfilling civilian career, stand out from the competition, and build a robust professional network. Don't wait. Register today and take control of your future!
