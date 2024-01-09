Children and Youth in Caregiving Homes Child: Coping Skills - Online

This resiliency workshop aims to build resilience, coping skills, and help with stress management related to being a child in a caregiving home.

Resiliency workshops use small-group discussions and interactive activities to help participants connect with group members and better understand how they can reconnect with themselves and their families, peers and communities. This workshop is separate from the children's workshop on communication and has an emphasis on coping skills. Workshops are conducted by Red Cross volunteers with mental health licenses.



You can learn more here: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2022/resiliency-workshops-give-military-kids-tools-for-success.html