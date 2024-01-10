Special Hiring Authorities Workshop - Online

Upcoming virtual event for military, Veterans and caregivers.

OWF/ E2I PRESENT: Special Hiring Authority Virtual Workshop

Operation Warfighter/ Education and Employment Initiative's present the Special Hiring Authorities workshop by guest speaker, Latoyah Saunders.

Learn about the various hiring authorities that federal agencies use for military or Veteran applicants. Prepare for your career transition by becoming more knowledgeable of the special appointments and hiring authorities.