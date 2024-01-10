Skip to Content

MOAA Virtual Career Fair and Hiring Event

No matter where you are along your career journey, join us Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 11:30 a.m. ET for a virtual networking, career, and hiring event!

When:

Wed. Feb 7, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Transitioning from uniformed service? Seeking career advancement opportunities? Military spouse with a career on the move? Entering the workforce following college graduation?

Let MOAA help you:  

  • Market your education, experience, and skills.
  • Connect with employers looking to hire.
  • Land the position!  

Throughout the event, you'll be able to engage in 1-on-1 chats with talent acquisition professionals and recruiters from military-friendly and Veteran-ready companies across various industries and sectors. Be sure you are camera-ready, as our platform supports audio and video functionality: The employer may want to interview you on the spot!  

Don't miss this unique opportunity to get connected, make a great first impression, and have a conversation with your potential future employer!  Free and open to all ranks of uniformed service members, Veterans, military spouses, surviving spouses and their dependents.  Register today!

https://www.moaa.org/content/events/transition-and-career/moaas-virtual-career-fair-february-2024/

