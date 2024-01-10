Preparing for Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) - Online

Semi-monthly – Online Webinar 2nd & 4th Thursdays @ 2:00pm Register now to secure your spot!

Join us for regular Preparing for SBA Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) webinars! Don't miss this exciting opportunity to learn all about SBA's Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program. SBA's VetCert program allows Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs) the opportunity to compete for federal sole-source and set-aside contracts across the federal government. Certified Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (VOSBs) may also compete for sole-source and set- aside contracts from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

During this webinar, our expert speakers will guide you through the process of obtaining your VetCert certification or recertification. You'll gain valuable insights into the application process, eligibility criteria, and the benefits of being a certified Veteran-Owned Small Business.

Join us twice a month for regular session. Whether you're just starting out or looking to take your business to the next level, this event is a must-attend for Veterans in the business world.

