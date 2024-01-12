Wellness Wednesday Financial Literacy: Transitioning Successfully into Retirement

#Veterans and #TransitioningServiceMembers, do you want to retire with confidence?

Join us for the FREE #WellnessWednesday Financial Education seminar on March 20 at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET (9 a.m. and 12 p.m. PT) as we deep dive into all you need to know for a smooth transition into retirement.

Whether you're retiring within the year or just starting to plan, this seminar will equip you and your family with the knowledge and resources to manage cash flow, protect retirement savings, understand the importance of estate planning, and grasp which benefits can stay with you after retirement.

The Department of Veterans Affairs partners with @Prudential Financial Services to provide these classes.

Learn more at: https://www.cvent.me/yqnnrr