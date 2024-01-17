Skip to Content

Intellectual Property Basics for Businesses

Protecting your intellectual property

When:

Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join UTA Veterans Business Outreach Center for their Third Thursday Think Tank with guest speaker, Tim Ackermann- Navy Veteran and Lawyer at The Ackermann Law Firm to discuss intellectual property (IP) basics for business owners. In this workshop, you'll learn about:

  • Familiarity with forms of IP: copyrights, trademarks, patents, and trade secrets
  • How you can protect IP and how it can support your business
  • Common contractual issues that may arise with IP
     
