Intellectual Property Basics for Businesses
Protecting your intellectual property
When:
Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Join UTA Veterans Business Outreach Center for their Third Thursday Think Tank with guest speaker, Tim Ackermann- Navy Veteran and Lawyer at The Ackermann Law Firm to discuss intellectual property (IP) basics for business owners. In this workshop, you'll learn about:
- Familiarity with forms of IP: copyrights, trademarks, patents, and trade secrets
- How you can protect IP and how it can support your business
- Common contractual issues that may arise with IP