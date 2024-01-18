Skip to Content

Military Community Hiring Event Job Fair - Fort Liberty, NC

Local, Statewide, National, and Remote Opportunities Available!

When:

Thu. Feb 1, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Iron Mike Conference Center

2658 Rock Merritt Ave (formerly Reilly Road)

Fort Liberty, NC

Cost:

Free

Register

Why attend the RecruitMilitary Career Fair? 

  • 4-7 Expected interviews per organization
  • 2 Expected job offers by each organization
  • ~15K Jobs available with attending organizations on the job board
  • 36 Registered Exhibitors

 

Before the event:

 

For more details, visit: rmvets.com/LIB0224

See more events

Last updated: