Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

An event where job seekers with military experience can meet with recruiters from local and national companies.

Register You will need to create a separate account and profile on our virtual event platform. This is separate from your RecruitMilitary profile. Completing both profiles and uploading a resume to both ensures participating employers can prepare to engage with you during the event.

Why attend the RecruitMilitary Career Fair?

4-7 Expected interviews per organization

2 Expected job offers by each organization

~18K Jobs available with attending organizations on the job board

41 Registered Exhibitors

Virtual career fairs offer you a direct online connection to employers, career opportunities, and educational options. Prepare by completing your profiles, uploading your resume and researching attending companies.

Upcoming Job Fair Information

Event Prep Resources:

Event Success Tips:

Review the exhibitor list and conduct research to help you engage effectively. Visit every exhibitor - find the hidden opportunity that might be perfect for you. Prepare your 30-second elevator pitch for entry into chatrooms. Make eye contact when meeting via video and confidently greet each recruiter with a smile Get the recruiter’s contact information and ask about the best way to follow-up. Within 24 hours, follow-up with every company that interests you.

*** Register early and upload your resume to your Virtual Career Fair profile and your RecruitMilitary profile. Many organizations screen resumes ahead of time, and you could get an early invitation to visit a specific chat sessions or request to schedule a video interview.

